Sebastopol police said Sunday morning a wolf hybrid was spotted on the outskirts of the city.

Shadow the wolfdog hybrid missing in North Bay captured and returned home, animal services say

SEBASTOPOL, Calif. (KGO) -- A missing wolfdog hybrid in the North Bay has been caught and is back home, animal service officials say.

The wolfdog's name is Shadow, and is now reunited with his pack members Max and Sky and his owner, who all helped in the search, according to North Bay Animal Services.

Police said they were contacted by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, saying Shadow had been seen on the outskirts of Sebastopol heading south of the Highway 12 bridge.

"A big shoutout and THANK YOU to the vigilant community members who reported sightings of Shadow," North Bay Animal Services updated on Facebook. "Your alertness and cooperation made all the difference in bringing Shadow back to where he belongs."

