Senator Dianne Feinstein hospitalized in SF, being treated for shingles, rep confirms

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Senator Diane Feinstein has been in a San Francisco hospital, receiving treatment for a case of shingles, a representative from her office confirmed Thursday.

"I was diagnosed over the February recess with a case of shingles. I have been hospitalized and am receiving treatment in San Francisco and expect to make a full recovery. I hope to return to the Senate later this month," Feinstein said in a statement.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

The video in the media player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 News Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.