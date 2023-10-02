Senator Dianne Feinstein's body returned home to the Bay Area Saturday night, and was transported to a funeral home in San Francisco by a procession.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein to lie in state at SF City Hall Wednesday ahead of funeral, office says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Senator Dianne Feinstein will lie in state at San Francisco City Hall Wednesday, where the public is invited to pay their respects, her office announced Sunday.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

The late senator and San Francisco's first woman mayor died Friday at the age of 90 years old.

The public can visit between 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, and a condolence book will be available to sign.

RELATED: Senator Dianne Feinstein's remains return home to Bay Area

Feinstein's funeral service is planned for the next day at the San Francisco War Memorial and Performing Arts Center. Though limited spacing will prevent the public from attending in person, a simulcast broadcast will be available to view online and at the North Light Court at city hall. Her service starts at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Following the service, the senator will be buried at a private, family-only ceremony.

RELATED: California Gov. Gavin Newsom to name former Kamala Harris advisor to Feinstein Senate seat

Feinstein's remains returned to the Bay Area Saturday night, and were transported to a funeral home in San Francisco by a procession.

The body of the trailblazing politician, was transported to the Sinai Memorial Chapel in San Francisco. Feinstein's remains were accompanied by her daughter, Katherine Feinstein, as well as Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi and the senator's chief-of-staff.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live