Thousands pay respects to Sen. Dianne Feinstein at SF City Hall ahead of memorial

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The public paid its respects to the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein at San Francisco City Hall Wednesday where her body was lying in state. Hundreds of people from across the Bay Area came out to honor her.

City Hall's rotunda was echoing with music on a solemn day. One by one, members of the public filed by the flag-draped casket to pay respects and say goodbye to U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein in the place where her political career began.

"A sad day, but a beautiful legacy," said Tracy Sherman.

Sherman and Joann Loulan say Feinstein was their hero.

"I think Dianne Feinstein has been a trailblazer, amazing coming for the city and state, I wanted to pay my respects," Sherman said.

"What she did for gun control, LGBTQ rights, rights for women, women in the Senate and the House, she was the godmother. Come on in, we're going to rock this place and she did," Loulan said.

By midday, the line to get into City Hall stretched down Van Ness Avenue. The sun was hot but many didn't care, waiting almost an hour to get inside.

"All things she worked on, all the things she did, the way she fought for what she believed in, is something you don't see very much anymore," said Peter Delang.

"I remember her coming out of the mayor's office after Milk and Moscone were killed, and she held it together remarkably well for someone who was panicked on the inside," said Staci Delang.

"Just a super trooper, somebody who did the best she could for all," said Evelyn Porter from Oakland.

Mayor London Breed was paying respects to her predecessor alongside Dr. Anthony Fauci, a familiar face from the COVID-19 pandemic. Breed says Feinstein was a woman of firsts.

"What needs to be at the top of the list is how to be a courageous leader, how to lead with courage when it's not always popular," said Breed.

Even after leaving San Francisco politics to become a U.S. senator, Feinstein was known to always keep tabs on the city she loved.

"I don't think she ever gave up the mayorship. I know when I had the job, she'd call me and tell me what I should be doing," said former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown.

There were condolence books for the public to sign. And outside, an American Flag was draped between two San Francisco Fire Trucks. SFPD officers stood to salute Feinstein's casket as it arrived at City Hall.

"That salute was all about paying tribute to a person who gave so much to the city, and state and the country -- just paying tribute to one of our greatest leaders," said SFPD Chief William Scott.

