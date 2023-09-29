Senator Dianne Feinstein death: SF pays tribute to its 1st woman mayor

SAN FRANCISCO -- Flags at San Francisco City Hall and other city buildings will be lowered to half-staff from Friday through Sunday in honor of U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who has died at the age of 90.

Feinstein's Senate office staff on Friday morning confirmed the death of the trailblazing politician, who along with being the longest-serving woman senator in U.S. history was San Francisco's first woman mayor and first woman president of the city's Board of Supervisors.

City Hall will also be host to the signing of condolence messages for Feinstein in its Fourth Floor South Gallery between noon and 4 p.m. Friday. City Hall is not accepting mementos, flowers or other gifts, according to the mayor's office.

Senator Feinstein was a good friend to San Francisco Mayor London Breed through much of her career.

Breed spoke Friday morning about Feinstein's impact from the city of San Francisco, to the country, and in her own personal life.

"Many of us remember in the 1970s... in 1978, we had the assassination of Mayor Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk. Instantly, our then President of the Board of Supervisors became mayor," Breed remembered.

"At that time, helping the city to deal with these two extraordinary challenges, the loss of such life, leadership, she stepped up, led with courage, worked hard for the city, beacon of hope and inspiration during a dark and tragic time, which cemented her legacy as an extraordinary leader for our city and country," Breed continued.

"She was in DC but she was in San Francisco. She lived in San Francisco and she spent a lot of time around San Francisco, especially when she was here. She was always happy to go out to dinner. People would probably see her at certain places on a regular basis. And and whatever it came whether it was a pothole, a sidewalk, or the little things from the bigger things, you know, really, she still believed in San Francisco as an extraordinary place. And we had to work hard every single day to deal with those challenges no matter what."

