Communities across the Bay Area honor victims, heroes of 9/11

Communities across the Bay Area honored the victims and heroes of 9/11 as well as first responders.

BELMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- Across the Bay Area, there were prayers and remembrance for those who died 21 years ago during the 9/11 attacks. There was also praise for first responders who still serve their communities.

Twenty-two people from the Bay Area died in the 2001 attacks.

In Belmont, it was a time to respect and reflect at a memorial service at Notre Dame De Namur University that honored the heroes of 9/11 and fallen public safety members in San Mateo County.

"We call all those we honor today -- those who lost their lives on 9/11 and those who lost their lives before and after 9/11 -- we call them heroes," said Todd Gumbrecht, Redwood City Police Chaplain.

The San Francisco police and fire departments held this commemoration at 6:45 a.m., the moment Pacific time, when the Twin Towers in New York City were struck. The names of fallen first responders were read aloud.

In Napa's 9/11 Memorial Garden, where steel beams from the collapsed World Trade Center stand, prayers were said for the fallen.

The names of those who perished are forever etched here.

"Those names cannot be forgotten. The courage that took place that day should echo forever," said Napa City Councilmember Bernie Narvaez.

Former Marine and artist Ryan Jensen paid his respect to those lost and the first responders still serving our communities.

"To the firefighters here and police to the people making the community a safe place, I have so much gratitude for you," Jensen said.

