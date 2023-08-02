Naked woman who fired shots near Bay Bridge toll plaza charged, DA says

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A naked woman who left her vehicle and fired shots on Interstate 80 near the Bay Bridge Toll Plaza last week has been charged, according to San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.

Sequoia Dunkinsell, 32, from Sacramento, is charged in connection to the shooting that happened on July 25 during the busy afternoon commute.

Dunkinsell was arraigned Tuesday and pled not guilty to the charges and allegations, DA Jenkins said.

This is an image of Sequoia Dunkinsell who allegedly fired gunshots during the evening commute near the Bay Bridge Toll Plaza on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Alex Navarro

She is charged with the following:

Shooting at an occupied vehicle

Making criminal threats

Three counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm

One count of negligent discharge of a firearm

Four counts of brandishing a firearm

One count of possession of a loaded firearm

One count of reckless driving

"I am grateful that there was no loss of life in connection to this incident and to the California Highway Patrol for successfully de-escalating, disarming and apprehending Ms. Dunkinsell," said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in a press release.

"The incident on the freeway was terrifying and endangered the lives of countless commuters. We will do everything in our power to ensure that there is appropriate accountability."

The shooting incident briefly shut down all eastbound lanes near the toll plaza.

Dunkinsell is accused of shooting into the air and at commuters, snarling traffic for drivers.

She was arrested by the California Highway Patrol about an hour-and-a-half after the shooting began.

No injuries were reported.

Dunkinsell will remain in custody as the court set no bail, and is due back in court on August 11.

If convicted of all charges, she faces more than 22 years in state prison.

