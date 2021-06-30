Sports

Serena Williams forced to retire from first-round Wimbledon match due to injury

By Seamus Fagan, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Serena Williams says she will not play at the Tokyo Olympics

LONDON -- Seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams was forced to retire from her first-round match at the All England Club against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Tuesday due to an injury suffered in the first set.

With Williams leading 3-1 in the first set, the 39-year-old American appeared to slip and hurt herself during a return.

Williams left the court to receive medical attention. After returning, with the match now tied at 3-3, Williams buckled at the baseline midpoint before gingerly walking off the court in tears, acknowledging the fans as she departed.



"I was heartbroken to have to withdraw today after injuring my right leg," said Williams in an Instagram post. "My love and gratitude are with the fans and the team who make being on centre court so meaningful.

"Feeling the extraordinary warmth and support of the crowd today when I walked on -- and off -- the court meant the world to me," added Williams, who was aiming to win a record-tying 24th grand-slam title.



The forfeit marks her first ever first-round loss at Wimbledon.

"Brutal for @serenawilliams but centre court is extremely slippy out there. Not easy to move out there," tweeted British tennis star Andy Murray.

Serena Williams after falling to the ground during the women's first round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, June 29, 2021.

AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth



'I'm so sad for Serena'

Williams was aiming to win a record-tying 24th grand-slam title and the forfeit marks her first ever first-round loss at Wimbledon.

Prior to Tuesday, the American tennis star had a 19-0 record in first-round matches at the famed tournament.



"It was such a nice atmosphere here, my first time on Centre Court," said Belarusian Sasnovich on court after the match, according to the Wimbledon website.

"Thank you everyone, but I am so sad for Serena. She's a great champion, but this happens sometimes in tennis. I wish all the best for her, and a good recovery.

"I like grass, I love England, I love English people, the public," added the 27-year-old Sasnovich. "I will do my best for sure. I will try to make you happy."

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsserena williamsu.s. & worldsportstenniswimbledon
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
LIST: Bay Area organizations to donate to this holiday season
Bay Area's Native Americans making a better future by looking to past
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Show More
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
More TOP STORIES News