Mountain View's SETI Institute gets $200M grant to find evidence of alien life

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- SETI, or the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence Institute, is getting a $200 million grant to find evidence of alien life.

The nonprofit research group in Mountain View has long sought the presence of a more technically advanced civilization.

The money allows the institute to expand operations and widen its search among the cosmos.

The grant comes from the estate of the late tech entrepreneur and co-founder of Qualcomm, Franklin Antonio.

He worked with SETI for 12 years.

