22 sexual assault suspects arrested in sweep by San Jose police

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose police announced on Wednesday the arrests of 22 suspects who were wanted for various sexual assault crimes.
Suspects had outstanding warrants and were arrested during an operational sweep in March, police said.
"During the month of March, our Sexual Assault Investigation Unit with the assistance of Special Operations personnel, including the Street Cirmes Unit, Metro unit, and the Violent Crimes Enforcement Team took into custody 22 individuals who are wanted for various sexual assault crimes," said SJPD Public Information Officer Steve Aponte.
Police said in a press release 18 of those arrests were made in a coordinated effort with SJPD Special Operations, while three other arrests were made outside of San Jose.
The sex crime charges ranged from misdemeanor sexual assault, to felony cases of sexual assault of a minor and rape.
The dates of these cases range from as early as 2012 to February 2023, police said.
The suspects arrested were:
Juan Avila, 41, San Jose
Henry Avilez Castillo, 34, San Jose
Deseri Barron, 42, San Jose
Christopher Bifano, 45, San Jose
Vu Tin Do, 31, San Jose
Austin Flores, 25, Morgan Hill
Hung Duc Hong, 58, San Jose
Robert Kim, 36, San Jose
Kenyon McWilliams, 57, San Jose
Amir Najafi, 45, Arizona
David Napan, 41, San Jose
Paul Clayton Orr, 38, San Diego
Pedro Plancarte, 53, San Jose
Oscar Ramos, 36, San Jose
Raudel Rosales-Sandoval, 54, San Jose
Fidel Torres Reyes, 49, San Jose
Adolfo Orozco Rosales, 39, San Jose
Imran Ullah, 26, San Jose
Norberto Velarde-Rios, 44, San Jose
David Velasco, 40, San Jose
Marcos Villareal, 41, San Jose
Antonio Zacariz, 73, San Jose
"We're securing and enforcing that people have committed these crimes are now behind bars and it's the first step towards giving those survivors a bit of hope and understanding and closure to their cases," Officer Aponte said.
You can see the mugshots of the suspects on the San Jose Police Department's website.
"I would like to thank all the San José Police Department members involved in this operation for their amazing work to bring these individuals into custody and helping bring the first steps towards healing for the survivors of these terrible crimes," said Chief of Police Anthony Mata.
Anyone with additional information about these cases is urged to contact the San José Police Department's Sexual Assault Investigations Unit at 408-277-4102.
