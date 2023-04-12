22 sexual assault suspects arrested in sweep by San Jose police

San Jose police announced the arrests of 22 suspects who were wanted for various sexual assault crimes.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose police announced on Wednesday the arrests of 22 suspects who were wanted for various sexual assault crimes.

Suspects had outstanding warrants and were arrested during an operational sweep in March, police said.

"During the month of March, our Sexual Assault Investigation Unit with the assistance of Special Operations personnel, including the Street Cirmes Unit, Metro unit, and the Violent Crimes Enforcement Team took into custody 22 individuals who are wanted for various sexual assault crimes," said SJPD Public Information Officer Steve Aponte.

Police said in a press release 18 of those arrests were made in a coordinated effort with SJPD Special Operations, while three other arrests were made outside of San Jose.

The dates of these cases range from as early as 2012 to February 2023, police said.

The suspects arrested were:

Juan Avila, 41, San Jose

Henry Avilez Castillo, 34, San Jose

Deseri Barron, 42, San Jose

Christopher Bifano, 45, San Jose

Vu Tin Do, 31, San Jose

Austin Flores, 25, Morgan Hill

Hung Duc Hong, 58, San Jose

Robert Kim, 36, San Jose

Kenyon McWilliams, 57, San Jose

Amir Najafi, 45, Arizona

David Napan, 41, San Jose

Paul Clayton Orr, 38, San Diego

Pedro Plancarte, 53, San Jose

Oscar Ramos, 36, San Jose

Raudel Rosales-Sandoval, 54, San Jose

Fidel Torres Reyes, 49, San Jose

Adolfo Orozco Rosales, 39, San Jose

Imran Ullah, 26, San Jose

Norberto Velarde-Rios, 44, San Jose

David Velasco, 40, San Jose

Marcos Villareal, 41, San Jose

Antonio Zacariz, 73, San Jose

"We're securing and enforcing that people have committed these crimes are now behind bars and it's the first step towards giving those survivors a bit of hope and understanding and closure to their cases," Officer Aponte said.

You can see the mugshots of the suspects on the San Jose Police Department's website.

"I would like to thank all the San José Police Department members involved in this operation for their amazing work to bring these individuals into custody and helping bring the first steps towards healing for the survivors of these terrible crimes," said Chief of Police Anthony Mata.

Anyone with additional information about these cases is urged to contact the San José Police Department's Sexual Assault Investigations Unit at 408-277-4102.

