Warriors, Giants, 420 festival expected to cause traffic delays in SF on Thursday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A string of events will be happening around San Francisco Thursday. On the city's east side, the Giants are set to play at Oracle Park; just as a few blocks down, the Warriors will kick off game three of their playoff run. And across town at Golden Gate Park, the annual 420 Hippie Hill festival kicks off at 10 a.m.

"We have legally tested product. We have amazing retailers and brands that are selling legal cannabis," said Alex Aquino.

Aquino is one of 420's organizers.

He says they're expecting as many as 20,000 people to show up this year.

Combined with the other major events happening around San Francisco, Aquino is encouraging everyone to plan ahead.

"I recommend people taking public transportation, and we have shuttle buses after the event going from Hippie Hill down to the Civic Center," Aquino said.

With all of the events happening around the city, public safety will be top of mind. And local leaders say here in San Francisco, they're ready.

That includes extra police officers on the roads and outside major venues, according to SFPD Chief Bill Scott.

"As we always do, those special events, we deploy for them. We'll have officers working regular shifts. We'll have overtime to supplement that," Scott said.

Officials say they're expecting significant traffic delays and congestion throughout the afternoon.

And while they want everyone to have fun, they're also advising a little caution.

"We prepare for large-scale events like this, and our goal is to make sure people are safe. So looking forward to seeing the city shine," said Mayor London Breed.

