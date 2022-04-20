marijuana

420 celebrations return to SF, hope to become big boost for local businesses

SF is allowing licensed cannabis vendors to sell at event. Due to this, authorities will only be allowing people aged 21 or over
By Ryan Curry
EMBED <>More Videos

420 celebrations hope to become big boost for local businesses

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- City sanctioned 420 celebrations are set to return to San Francisco this year after they were cancelled for two years due to the pandemic. Now that they are returning, cannabis business owners think this will be a big boost for all of San Francisco's small businesses.

"It's working with our communities and our neighborhoods to get things back on track and also push things forward," said Jesse Henry, the owner of Pipeline Dispensaries in San Francisco. "We are working with our neighbors, and it is a collective effort."

RELATED: San Francisco's 4/20 celebrations at Hippie Hill canceled for 2nd year in a row


If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Thousands typically go to Hippie Hill and Robin Williams Meadow to partake in 420 events. This year, San Francisco is allowing licensed cannabis vendors to sell at the event. Due to this, San Francisco authorities will only be allowing people aged 21 or over to be at the event.

WATCH: Split-screen video shows Hippie Hill on 4/20 in 2020 versus 2018
EMBED More News Videos

4/20 on Hippie Hill looked very different this year compared to years past. Where there's normally crowds of people and clouds of smoke, there were empty fields patrolled by police as people are ordered to shelter-at-home.



RELATED: Coronavirus impact: San Francisco's Hippie Hill quiet on 4/20 after cancellation due to COVID-19

"We are asking everyone who attends this event to come with excitement and happiness and a desire to have joy during the event," said Mayor London Breed. "We want people to enjoy this safely."

However, Henry thinks it goes beyond the event at Hippie Hill. His dispensaries are hosting events of their own with promotions with other businesses. He thinks the day is going to benefit many businesses.

"A lot people come from out of town or other parts of the Bay Area," Henry said. "The pandemic was tough. Many of us who were born and raised and now own a San Francisco business will definitely use this to our benefit if we can."

SEE ALSO: How April 20 became a pot day

See more stories and videos about 420 and cannabis here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssan franciscomarijuanacannabis watchgolden gate parkcoronavirus californiasocietycoronaviruslondon breedcoronavirus pandemiceventsmedical marijuanabay area eventscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MARIJUANA
Federal marijuana legalization passed by House, but Senate fate dim
Federal marijuana legalization under consideration on Friday
Brittney Griner's mugshot shown on Russian state television
Oakland pot dispensaries say they've lost $5M in recent thefts
TOP STORIES
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Doctors, scientists sound off on dropped masking requirement
Officials ID suspect in massive SJ Home Depot fire
Russia hits Ukrainian cities, pours more troops into war
SF woman accused of flying to Michigan to 'meet-up' with teen boy
List of Bay Area airports, public transit still requiring masks
Baby bubble bath recalled due to possible bacterial contamination
Show More
Store owners awarded $150K after alleged racial profiling by police
TikTok video shows woman attacked by goose protecting nest
Family waits for small claims ruling in Facebook VR headset case
Johnny Depp on stand: Ex-wife Heard's allegations 'heinous'
Man leads police on wild chase through several Bay Area cities
More TOP STORIES News