marijuana

San Francisco's 4/20 celebrations at Hippie Hill canceled for 2nd year in a row

EMBED <>More Videos

SF's 4/20 celebrations canceled 2nd year in a row due to pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The city of San Francisco made it official Tuesday, the annual 420 celebration at Golden Gate Park will not take place for a second straight year, due to the pandemic.

Mayor London Breed says Robin Williams Meadow will be fenced off.

RELATED: Bay Area rapper E-40 talks with ABC7, urges people to stay inside on 4/20 to prevent spread of COVID-19

She urged people not to come to San Francisco to celebrate.

"We will patrol the area," said Mayor Breed. "We will be on the lookout for large massive events in our city, because the bigger issue for us, is that the last thing we want to see, is San Francisco go backwards."

RELATED: Thousands gather for 4/20 at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park


Breed says she's hopeful that people will abide by the order, like they did last year.

WATCH: Split-screen video shows Hippie Hill on 4/20 in 2020 versus 2018
EMBED More News Videos

4/20 on Hippie Hill looked very different this year compared to years past. Where there's normally crowds of people and clouds of smoke, there were empty fields patrolled by police as people are ordered to shelter-at-home.



Organizers say while the event celebrating all things cannabis is canceled in person, it's not canceled in spirit.

A number of virtual events are being planned.

RELATED: How April 20 became a pot day

See more stories and videos about 420 and cannabis here.




Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssan franciscocannabis watchcoronavirus californiacoronaviruslondon breedcoronavirus pandemicshelter in placecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19marijuanasocial distancinggolden gate parkeventsbay area events
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MARIJUANA
East Bay pot bust likely 'largest in Bay Area history'
Senate Democrats unveil proposal to federally decriminalize marijuana
Sha'Carri Richardson promises to be world champ -- next year
Child, 3, dies after being left in car in triple-digit heat: CA police
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
Show More
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News