San Francisco's 4/20 celebrations at Hippie Hill canceled for 2nd year in a row

Mayor London Breed says Robin Williams Meadow will be fenced off.
RELATED: Bay Area rapper E-40 talks with ABC7, urges people to stay inside on 4/20 to prevent spread of COVID-19
She urged people not to come to San Francisco to celebrate.
"We will patrol the area," said Mayor Breed. "We will be on the lookout for large massive events in our city, because the bigger issue for us, is that the last thing we want to see, is San Francisco go backwards."
RELATED: Thousands gather for 4/20 at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park
Breed says she's hopeful that people will abide by the order, like they did last year.
WATCH: Split-screen video shows Hippie Hill on 4/20 in 2020 versus 2018
Organizers say while the event celebrating all things cannabis is canceled in person, it's not canceled in spirit.
A number of virtual events are being planned.
RELATED: How April 20 became a pot day
See more stories and videos about 420 and cannabis here.
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map shows which counties can, can't reopen under reopening tiers
- Cheat sheet: What you can and can't do after being fully vaccinated
- How to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- Interactive map shows what's closed and what's reopening in the San Francisco Bay Area
- Data tracker: Coronavirus cases, deaths, hospitalizations in every Bay Area county
- Third stimulus check calculator: See how much you could get
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- Get the latest updates on California EDD, stimulus checks, unemployment benefits
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic