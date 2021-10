San Francisco's 4/20 celebrations at Hippie Hill canceled for 2nd year in a row

EMBED >More News Videos 4/20 on Hippie Hill looked very different this year compared to years past. Where there's normally crowds of people and clouds of smoke, there were empty fields patrolled by police as people are ordered to shelter-at-home.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The city of San Francisco made it official Tuesday, the annual 420 celebration at Golden Gate Park will not take place for a second straight year , due to the pandemic.Mayor London Breed says Robin Williams Meadow will be fenced off.She urged people not to come to San Francisco to celebrate."We will patrol the area," said Mayor Breed. "We will be on the lookout for large massive events in our city, because the bigger issue for us, is that the last thing we want to see, is San Francisco go backwards."Breed says she's hopeful that people will abide by the order, like they did last year.Organizers say while the event celebrating all things cannabis is canceled in person, it's not canceled in spirit.A number of virtual events are being planned.