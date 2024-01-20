TIMELINE: 'Parade of storms' continue in Bay Area with rain in forecast for next 5 days

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Multiple storms are bringing wet weather back to the Bay Area with the wet pattern continuing into early next week.
We'll have scattered light to moderate rain this morning.
LIVE RADAR: Track storms as they move through the Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
AccuWeather Forecast: Light to moderate rain this morning with more widespread rain this afternoon
This afternoon expect widespread moderate to heavy rain.
It will be wet during the Packers vs. 49ers game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.
This evening and overnight, we'll have more moderate to heavy rain. Rainfall through 11 p.m. tonight; 25-.75".
Accumulated precip through Sunday night will bring totals to 1-2" coast, hills & North Bay, a third of an inch South Bay & .75" the rest of the Bay.
Here's a timeline of this "parade of storms":
Saturday, Sunday and Monday are Level 2 Moderate storms and Tuesday and Wednesday are Level 1.
Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live"