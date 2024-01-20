TIMELINE: 'Parade of storms' continue in Bay Area with rain in forecast for next 5 days

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Multiple storms are bringing wet weather back to the Bay Area with the wet pattern continuing into early next week.

We'll have scattered light to moderate rain this morning.

AccuWeather Forecast: Light to moderate rain this morning with more widespread rain this afternoon

This afternoon expect widespread moderate to heavy rain.

It will be wet during the Packers vs. 49ers game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

This evening and overnight, we'll have more moderate to heavy rain. Rainfall through 11 p.m. tonight; 25-.75".

Accumulated precip through Sunday night will bring totals to 1-2" coast, hills & North Bay, a third of an inch South Bay & .75" the rest of the Bay.

Here's a timeline of this "parade of storms":

Wet Pattern Friday - Wednesday

Saturday, Sunday and Monday are Level 2 Moderate storms and Tuesday and Wednesday are Level 1.

Sunday PM - Monday AM will see another round of heavy rain. Monday AM could also see thunderstorms.

By Monday, our ground will be saturated. We could see minor flooding on roads, streams, creeks and also shallow landslides.

Winds will be gusty throughout this period which could create isolated power outages.

In the Sierra, snow levels will be high, above 6,000 ft. there will likely be 1-2 ft of new snow on the highest peaks.

