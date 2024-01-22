TIMELINE: Weekend's rainfall totals, tracking next Bay Area storm, Lions vs. 49ers forecast

ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has a timeline for the next Bay Area storm.

ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has a timeline for the next Bay Area storm.

ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has a timeline for the next Bay Area storm.

ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has a timeline for the next Bay Area storm.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Here's a look at this past weekend's rain, Monday's showers and our next storm. Plus, how will the weather be at the Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers game at Levi's Stadium on Sunday?

72 HOUR RAINFALL TOTALS

Our coastal ranges picked up more than half a foot of rain this weekend.

Many cities picked up between 1 to 3 inches.

LIVE RADAR: Track storms as they move through the Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

MONDAY'S RAIN

Heaviest rain has exited Monday morning.

Problems persist with numerous flood warnings and advisories for standing water

We are at a level 1 Storm Impact Scale for the rest of Monday for isolated showers

RELATED: Bay Area live storm updates

WEDNESDAY STORM

Our next storm arrives Wednesday morning

This will be a level 1 on the SIS

Biggest Impact will be a slow and wet morning commute

Heaviest rain will exit in the afternoon

Rainfall totals between .25"-.75"

49ERS GAME

Kickoff temp near 70 with mostly sunny skies during the Detroit Lions vs. 49ers game in the NFC Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live"