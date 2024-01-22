TIMELINE: Weekend's rainfall totals, tracking next Bay Area storm, Lions vs. 49ers forecast

  • Watch Now

ByDrew Tuma KGO logo
Monday, January 22, 2024 8:50PM
TIMELINE: Weekend's rainfall totals, tracking next Bay Area storm
ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has a timeline for the next Bay Area storm.
KGO

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Here's a look at this past weekend's rain, Monday's showers and our next storm. Plus, how will the weather be at the Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers game at Levi's Stadium on Sunday?

72 HOUR RAINFALL TOTALS

  • Our coastal ranges picked up more than half a foot of rain this weekend.
  • Many cities picked up between 1 to 3 inches.

    MONDAY'S RAIN

  • Heaviest rain has exited Monday morning.
  • Problems persist with numerous flood warnings and advisories for standing water
  • We are at a level 1 Storm Impact Scale for the rest of Monday for isolated showers

    WEDNESDAY STORM

  • Our next storm arrives Wednesday morning
  • This will be a level 1 on the SIS
  • Biggest Impact will be a slow and wet morning commute
  • Heaviest rain will exit in the afternoon
  • Rainfall totals between .25"-.75"

    • 49ERS GAME

    Kickoff temp near 70 with mostly sunny skies during the Detroit Lions vs. 49ers game in the NFC Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

