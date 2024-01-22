TIMELINE: Weekend's rainfall totals, tracking next Bay Area storm, Lions vs. 49ers forecast

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Here's a look at this past weekend's rain, Monday's showers and our next storm. Plus, how will the weather be at the Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers game at Levi's Stadium on Sunday?
LIVE RADAR: Track storms as they move through the Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
RELATED: Bay Area live storm updates
Kickoff temp near 70 with mostly sunny skies during the Detroit Lions vs. 49ers game in the NFC Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.
Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live"