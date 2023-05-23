SFPD officials provide information on the crash into the bus stop during a pursuit that killed one person and injured four others.

1 dead, 4 injured after stolen city truck collides with SF bus stop during pursuit, officials say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One person is dead and four others are injured after a stolen city vehicle crashed into a bus stop in San Francisco Tuesday morning, officials say.

The crash happened near the intersection of 16th Street and Potrero Avenue.

First responders say the stolen truck collided with another vehicle, and one of them slammed into the bus stop. This happened during a pursuit with a suspect.

Two of the five victims were waiting for the bus. Officials did not say if the person who died was at the bus stop or in another vehicle.

Police say the suspect allegedly carjacked the city pickup truck at Folsom Street and Mabini Street.

The suspect, identified as a man, was detained after the crash and has been taken to the hospital.

The crash happened near a Safeway and the glass at the front of the store is shattered.

San Francisco police are investigating what led up to the crash.

