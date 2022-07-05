3 critically injured after car crash sends vehicle into bus stop in SF's Inner Sunset, police say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Three people were critically injured in San Francisco's Inner Sunset District Monday after a car accident sent one of the vehicles careening into a bus stop, according to officials with the San Francisco Police Department.Police say officers responded to the crash at 9th Avenue and Lincoln Boulevard around 6 p.m.When officers arrived on scene they found three people suffering from life-threatening injuries and all were taken to the hospital.An initial investigation determined one of the cars smashed into the back of another causing the vehicle to collide with the bus stop where those three people were waiting.Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.