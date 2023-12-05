VIDEO: Thieves break into 10+ cars in San Francisco's Hayes Valley neighborhood

Surveillance video shows thieves breaking into more than 10 cars in San Francisco's Hayes Valley neighborhood early Monday morning.

The break-ins happened along Ivy Street.

One resident says the break-ins don't make a lot of sense.

"It's really frustrating and really annoying and they didn't even take anything. Like I looked around, there's nothing missing not even my sunglasses," said Hayes Valley resident Sean.

The Hayes Street shopping area has been identified as one of the city's top trouble spots, along with Fisherman's Wharf and Alamo Square.

Residents worry that as the car burglaries are pushed out of high visibility areas, the criminals will target the surrounding neighborhood.

