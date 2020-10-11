Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting after alleged carjacking attempt in San Francisco, police say

SAN FRANCISCO -- An officer-involved shooting following an alleged attempted carjacking Saturday night left one dead, police officials said.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to an attempted carjacking with a knife in the area of Market Street and Gough Street.

Officers located and pursued the suspect to Otis Street, where they attempted to detain the suspect.

An officer-involved shooting occurred, which was captured on the officer's body-worn camera.

The suspect was struck and was pronounced dead at the scene after officers performed medical measures to aid the suspect.

The suspect's identity has not yet been released.

This case is being investigated by several city law enforcement and legal agencies, and a town hall meeting will be held within ten days to address the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department 24-Hour Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

