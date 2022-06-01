gun laws

Teachers say Bay Area schools not immune to gun violence, demand stricter laws

Teachers say Bay Area schools not immune to gun violence

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bay Area educators met at San Francisco City Hall Tuesday night to remember those killed in the Texas school shooting and called for action to be taken on national and local levels.

"I think teachers across the country are saying it's not safe, you know. People aren't going into teaching anymore, this is yet another factor," said Kim Tavaglione of the San Francisco Labor Council. Tavaglione was referencing the Uvalde, Texas School Shooting. She was one of several speakers involved in a vigil and Call to Action outside San Francisco City Hall Tuesday night.

"This week alone we saw more action taken in Canada, a thousand miles away, than we did in our own country. That is unacceptable and inexcusable," said Cassondra Curiel, United Educators of SF President.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed referred to the guns used in Uvalde, Texas and in other school shootings over the years as "weapons of mass destruction," as she vowed to continue rallying until changes are made.

"Until we get rid of the gun lobby, until we eradicate weapons of mass destruction, until our policy makers in Congress have the courage to do what is necessary, we'll have to be here," said Breed.

Curiel wants change on both a Federal and local level.

At this point, gun policy experts say the only way to prevent gun violence is massive mobilization among U.S. citizens, including gun owners to demand change.



"We need more social workers in every single school, we need more counselors, we need guaranteed one on one therapy for our students and families that come seeking assistance," said Curiel.

"Make it harder for people to get guns when their emotions may be taking over, rather than a logical decision to buy a gun," said Tavaglione.

Many of those at this event referencing gun violence we've seen in San Francisco and other Bay Area communities, saying changes need to be made because we are not immune to seeing the kind of shooting we saw in Texas, play out here.

