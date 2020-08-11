WATCH TODAY: San Francisco Mayor London Breed holds press conference on COVID-19 indicators, city budget

We'll be streaming the press conference live on abc7news.com, Facebook and YouTube.
As of Tuesday, San Francisco had 7,692 confirmed coronavirus cases and 67 related deaths.
Mayor Breed revealed the proposed budget for the next two years at the end of July. Included is a $120 million cut to law enforcement. That funding is set to be reinvested in the city's Black community, Breed said.
"With this budget, we are listening to the community and prioritizing investments in the African American community around housing, mental health and wellness, workforce development, economic justice, education, advocacy and accountability," said Mayor Breed.
The mayor also highlighted other changes in 2020-21 and 2021-22 budgets, designed to deal with a $1.5 billion shortfall amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"We had a lot of plans. What we didn't have plans for was the coronavirus - but it certainly had plans for us," Breed quipped.
Approximately $93 million over the next two years will fund the city's COVID-19 response.
"This is a significant investment, but honestly it's not really a choice," she said. "Without a strong and sustained COVID response, our students won't return to school, people won't go back to work and our economy won't recover."
The budget also includes an additional 1,500 units of supportive housing, as the pandemic has only made it harder for the city to respond to its homelessness crisis.
"It will help us as a city to meet the needs of the unsheltered, and our residents who are frustrated by the conditions they see every day in our neighborhoods."
To overcome the substantial budget shortfall, the city is tapping $339 million in reserve funding. The mayor is also counting on a business tax measure to pass on the November ballot, which her office says would raise another $300 million in funding.
To save another $270 million, San Francisco is also asking police and firefighter unions to delay raises for two years. Mayor Breed said delaying raises will help the city avoid cutting services and laying off employees, as 180,000 San Franciscans are already unemployed.
