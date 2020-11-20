Is San Francisco heading for the purple tier? COVID-19 cases spike in November, data shows

The 14-day rolling average of new coronavirus cases has spiked since Nov. 1 -- up a staggering 152%. (See how it compares to other Bay Area counties in the graph below.)
San Francisco's Director of Public Health Dr. Grant Colfax is holding a press conference to give an update on the city's coronavirus response at noon Friday. We'll be streaming the press conference here. Check back to watch live and read updates.
The last time the state announced tier changes on Monday, San Francisco was moved backward two tiers from yellow to red. But if recent data is any indication, they could be moved backward even further to the state's most restrictive classification.
There are three criteria that could land a county in the purple tier: a health equity metric, a testing positivity rate above 8% and having more than 7 daily new cases per 100,000 residents.
On those first two criteria, San Francisco is in the clear. But it's the third one that could land the city in trouble.
On Monday, data released by the state showed San Francisco safely in the "red" zone, with 4.7 cases per 100,000 residents. But data from the city Friday shows a much higher number: 12.1 cases per 100,000 residents. That number is far above the threshold for landing a county in the purple tier.
See the tracker below to find out how COVID-19 cases are trending in your county.
It's not clear when the state would make such a change. California was previously only reassigning counties on Tuesdays, but recently changed the rules to allow any county to be moved on any day of the week, as needed.
If they are moved to the purple tier, San Francisco would have to close gyms, movie theaters, indoor museums and places of worship. The city would also be affected by the state's new curfew, which it's calling a "limited stay at home order."
Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered a curfew in all counties in the purple tier that's set to start Saturday. As of Friday morning, San Francisco isn't affected -- as it's still in the red tier.
"San Francisco is not currently moving forward with a local Limited Stay at Home Order," the city said in a statement Thursday. "However, if current local COVID-19 cases trends continue, it is likely that San Francisco will be assigned to the purple tier by the state within the week and we will be required to abide by the state's Order."
We'll update this story as we hear more from Dr. Colfax on the city's next steps.
ABC7 News' Lindsey Feingold contributed to this report.
