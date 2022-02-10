ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live stream
Brush fire burns encampment near I-280 and Hwy 101 in SF
Brush fire burns encampment near I-280 and Hwy 101 in SF
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A brush fire burning an encampment off of I-280 at Hwy 101 in San Francisco's Silver Terrace District.
The fire department is on the scene putting out the fire.
No structures are threatened and no injuries have been reported.
As of 11:45 a.m., the CHP was blocking one lane of I-280.
Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
