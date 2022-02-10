Brush fire burns encampment near I-280 and Hwy 101 in SF

EMBED <>More Videos

Brush fire burns encampment near I-280 and Hwy 101 in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A brush fire burning an encampment off of I-280 at Hwy 101 in San Francisco's Silver Terrace District.

The fire department is on the scene putting out the fire.

No structures are threatened and no injuries have been reported.

As of 11:45 a.m., the CHP was blocking one lane of I-280.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscosffdfire
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Despite BART's pandemic challenges, agency sees some growth
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Wanted Bay Area felon cited, released, then arrested for murder
Brush fire burns close to homes in Laguna Beach; evacuations issued
SF Giants set date to honor Buster Posey at Oracle Park
SFPD chief defends decision to back out of agreement with DA's office
Warmer temps causing increased risk of earlier wildfire season
Show More
Viral Tahoe bear video is not wake-up call about climate change
Unhoused community upset by SJ park, disc golf course proposal
Mask mandates to be lifted in almost all of Bay Area
COVID updates: Washington state to lift mask mandates
US inflation hit another 40-year high in January
More TOP STORIES News