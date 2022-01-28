Here's where COVID restrictions are starting to ease in Bay Area

The city is reinstating the mask exemption that was in place under state law prior to the arrival of omicron.
RELATED: Here's how to get free N95 masks from pharmacies or community health centers
Mayor London Breed tweeting earlier that starting on Tuesday, masks can be removed indoors in places like gyms and offices, as long as there's 100 percent vaccination and booster shots are up to date.
Across the bridge in the North Bay, schools are easing some restrictions in Marin County.
There will no longer be limits on the number of people who can attend assemblies or sporting events unless the crowd is expected to be over 500, in which case everyone needs to be vaccinated.
"We know there are some students who go to school because of sports, it's important for our community to bring the community together," said Mary Jane Burke, the Marin Office of Education Superintendent.
VIDEO: Is your mask really stopping COVID spread? Stanford scientist explains use of candle test to check
And in neighboring Sonoma County, health officials modified their rules for indoor spectator events too.
Now allowing up to 50 inside a venue, not including staff, athletes, or performers.
"They're going to be more parents, more family members. You know maybe grandma, grandpa can come and see their grandchild play in another high school game," said Jan Smith Billing, the North Bay League Commissioner.
The gradual relaxing of rules is welcome by many.
RELATED: Sewer data from this Bay Area county shows COVID may be trending downward
"I think that it's time. I really think that it's time to allow people to have masks optional," said infectious disease expert, Dr. Monica Gandhi.
Gandhi believes that between vaccination and the natural immunity caused by the fast-spreading omicron variant, we're approaching a stage where the virus is shifting from being a pandemic to an endemic disease we'll have to live with.
She says as that transition continues to occur, health officials will be allowed to continually lift more and more COVID restrictions.
"I am very confident that a very transmissible and less virulent variant does end the pandemic stage of a virus," Gandhi said.
VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- What to know about rapid COVID at-home tests as demand for testing surges
- COVID Variant: 5 reasons you should not deliberately catch omicron to 'get it over with'
- When am I contagious if infected with omicron?
- Is it COVID, a cold or the flu? Here are a few easy ways to tell
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- California's indoor mask mandate: A Bay Area guide to changes in your county
- Here's how to take a rapid COVID-19 test accurately at home
- Here's everything you need to know about COVID-19 booster shots
- How to show proof of vaccination in San Francisco or anywhere in California
- Can a breakthrough infection still lead to long haul COVID-19? San Francisco doctor explains
- Data tracker: Coronavirus cases, deaths, hospitalizations in every Bay Area county
- Get the latest updates on California EDD, stimulus checks, unemployment benefits
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?