Case of SF mayor's brother seeking early release from 44-year prison sentence rescheduled

The ABC7 I-Team was there as the mayor's brother, Napoleon Brown, reacted to the case being rescheduled
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Case of SF mayor's brother seeking early prison release rescheduled

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The brother of San Francisco Mayor London Breed appeared in court on Monday asking that his 44-year sentence for murder, robbery and carjacking be reduced.

The ABC7 I-Team was there as the mayor's brother, Napoleon Brown, reacted to the case being rescheduled for August.

VIDEO: SF mayor's brother seeks early release from 44-year prison sentence for murder, robbery
EMBED More News Videos

San Francisco Mayor London Breed's brother Napoleon Brown to seek early release after from 44-year sentence for murder, robbery and carjacking.



Marc Zilversmit, Napoleon Brown's Attorney says Brown's sentence should be reduced because a 2019 law changed the definition of murder.

"Napoleon's doing really well. He's got hope now that he will get out sometime in the foreseeable future and it's hard for him to wait," he said.

Court records show, after robbing the Johnny Rocket's on Fisherman's Wharf in June of 2000, Brown's getaway car stopped on the Golden Gate, and he pushed out the driver, who was killed by a drunk driver heading the opposite direction.

RELATED: San Francisco Mayor London Breed asks for brother's early prison release

Now that District Attorney Chesa Boudin has been recalled, a spokesperson for the district attorney's office says the new district attorney to be selected by Mayor Breed will "have a conflict of interest in this matter."

The DA's office has opposed Brown's resentencing since 2019.

RELATED: Mayor Breed facing nearly $23K fine for series of ethics violations while in office

Take a look at for a look at more stories by Dan Noyes and the ABC7 News I-Team.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscotrialmurdersentencingrobberylondon breedsfpdi teamcarjacking
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Dub Nation packs SF streets for Warriors victory parade
Warriors championship parade 2022 highlights
PHOTOS: 2022 Warriors championship parade in SF
Heat Advisory issued for Bay Area with elevated fire danger
Inside the mind of Warriors star Draymond Green
Spare the Air Alert issued for Tuesday in the Bay Area
Police didn't try to open Uvalde classroom doors during attack: Source
Show More
Sheriff hints at possible break in 1994 murder of Jenny Lin at vigil
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Juneteenth celebrations shine light on holiday in East Bay
Deputies shared that Bob Saget died before family notified: report
What's open, what's closed on Juneteenth federal holiday
More TOP STORIES News