TODAY: SF Mayor Breed expected to address affordable housing, homeless crisis in State of the City

San Francisco Mayor London Breed will deliver her State of the City address this afternoon at the historic Pier 70 in the Dogpatch neighborhood. Here's what to know.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This afternoon, San Francisco Mayor London Breed will deliver her State of the City address.

It's happening in the Dogpatch neighborhood, at the historic Pier 70, where a revitalization project is currently underway.

After sitting in on her financial forecast with Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao earlier this week, it's expected that Mayor Breed will highlight her aggressive plans to build more affordable housing, and also how she plans to deal with the homeless crisis.

RELATED: SF supervisor considers sanctioned red-light district amid ongoing sex trafficking problem

But the State of the City comes at a time when some people in the Mission say the sex trafficking and prostitution problem is the worst they've ever seen it. And the city is now considering how it should handle the ongoing problem.

Mayor Breed's address is expected to start around 12 p.m. this afternoon and we will be streaming it here.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live