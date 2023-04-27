12-year-old girl who went missing from SF middle school found safe, police say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A missing 12-year-old girl who had been considered to be "at risk" has been found safe and no foul play is suspected, San Francisco police say.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

SFPD confirms that Jewl Rayford was located on Thursday on the 5300 block of Diamond Heights Boulevard.

They say she appeared to be in good health.

Rayford had disappeared from Presidio Middle School on Clement and 30th sometime around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.