EXCLUSIVE: SF explosion victim describes escaping burning home, working for family

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- For the first time, we're hearing from the woman who escaped the fiery home explosion in San Francisco's Outer Sunset last week. ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim sat down with her exclusively to hear her harrowing account of what happened that fateful morning when her life was turned upside down.

The loneliness of being by herself in this hospital room for Lisa, who requested we call her by her nickname, isn't all that different from how she feels in America right now. Most of her family, who are still in Thailand don't even know what happened the morning of Thursday, Feb. 9.

"I went downstairs to do laundry. I didn't know what to do, I just ran out. Only a minute, then boom. I didn't know what happened," says Lisa, from her hospital bed. She shows Lim her hands which are bandaged along each finger and unable to move enough to even use a phone.

An immigrant from Thailand, Lisa overcame many personal challenges, ones too painful to share with the public today. But one of her greatest joys, she says was working for Darren Price and caring for his paralyzed wife the past five years.

"They are such a wonderful family, I love this family, the kids are young and I love my employer," says Lisa

Investigators have not provided a cause for the explosion which leveled the home along 22nd Avenue and Noriega Street and rendered nearby houses uninhabitable. The two Price children were not home at the time of the blast and neither was Darren Price. He was arrested and charged with manufacturing drugs, child engagement and manslaughter.

Lisa maintains she had no idea how this could have happened.

"I want to speak the truth and the truth is that he told me he was working for a contractor. That's all I know. I just want to do my job the best I can and always keep it simple, polite and didn't ask, I didn't want to bother anyone."

Remarkably, despite being on fire and suffering burns to her head, torso and hands, Lisa managed to escape and attempted to save Price's wife, who was sitting in the living room and perished in the explosion.

"When I ran out I wanted to help her but I was taken to the hospital. It wasn't until I asked the police if she survived and she learned she didn't survive. I'm very, very sad. I still think about it," she says through tears.

While Lisa slowly heals, a Thai community group has set up a GoFundMe so that she can rebuild her life. All of her possessions and her livelihood are gone. But her gratitude toward the community she has called home the past eight years remains strong.

"Thank you is not enough. It means so much to me that community cares about someone like me."

To make a donation for Lisa, visit the GoFundMe account here.