SF home explosion neighbor recalls suspect bringing in 'heavy industrial equipment'

A neighbor who lived next door to the San Francisco Outer Sunset house that exploded recalls a few red flags looking back.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We're hearing more from neighbors who lived and worked nearby the San Francisco Outer Sunset home that exploded last week, killing one person.

New home security video shows the moment a house exploded, rocking the San Francisco neighborhood Thursday. One person was arrested for this on Friday.

It happened in the Outer Sunset District off of 22nd Avenue and Noriega Street.

The blast caused serious damage to the homes next door and the cars parked out front, like the white Lexus belonging to Erin Gonzalez, seen in ABC7 News' SKY7 video the day of the blast.

She says while police still have it, she believes it's a total loss.

VIDEO: New video shows moment San Francisco home exploded, killing 1

"I thought in that moment, like thank God I was not in that car because like I said, I was supposed to start work at 9, this happened around 9:15 or 9:30, I'm sure I wouldn't be in the car in that moment, but it's just, I'm happy I started early that day and that I was not around that car," Gonzalez said.

Both homes next door to the explosion were red-tagged by fire investigators on Thursday night.

"My wife called crying and I could hardly understand what she was saying, but that our house was on fire and had been destroyed," David Garth, a neighbor, said.

Garth, his wife and their 6-year-old daughter have lived in the yellow home next door for eight years, up until it caught fire because of the next-door explosion.

"I'm very thankful that we're alive and that we weren't in the house, and as far as our possessions go, obviously we have to rebuild from scratch," he said.

A day after the blast, his neighbor, 53-year-old Darron Price, was arrested after police say, a drug lab was being operated inside of the home that exploded.

He's facing charges of involuntary manslaughter, manufacturing drugs and child endangerment, as there were also two children living in the home who were at school at the time of the blast.

Garth says looking back on it now, there were a few red flags.

"But if you see your neighbor bringing heavy industrial equipment, into their house, you might wonder," he said. "We didn't really think much of it, people bring big stainless steel sinks and things or appliances into their house."

But as Garth worries about finding another affordable place to live in the same area, parents from his wife's preschool where she teaches have put together a GoFundMe page to support this family, already raising more than $27,000 in 48 hours.

"Everyone's just been very, very good to us," he said.

Supervisor Joel Engardio plans to hold a town hall meeting on Wednesday night at 5 p.m. for neighbors impacted by this explosion and fire.

City departments will be there offering information and resources to help these neighbors move forward.

