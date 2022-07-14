SF man arrested after police seize nearly $200K worth of stolen goods from apartment

"We're suspecting they're probably making upwards of half a million dollars a year," said Lieutenant Scott Ryan.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

SF police seize nearly $200K worth of stolen goods from apartment

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It is one of the largest seizures of stolen goods found inside a San Francisco apartment, according to police.

Investigators say the man in his late 30s had nearly $200,000 worth of retail items which were then sold on eBay.

EXCLUSIVE: New SF DA explains how she plans to clean up city, hold criminals accountable
EMBED More News Videos

San Francisco's District Attorney Jenkins spoke exclusively to ABC7 News, laying out her main priorities as the city's new top prosecutor



The doors to an old courtroom opened to reveal a textbook example of an organized retail theft fencing operation. If you're amazed by the amount of stolen goods, so were we--primarily because, San Francisco police say, only one person ran the show.

"We're suspecting they're probably making upwards of half a million dollars a year," said Lieutenant Scott Ryan.
It was an four-month investigation conducted by the Burglary Unit and the Organized Retail Theft Taskforce.

"You're looking at a lot of over-the-counter medications, beauty products, the things you would basically find in your CVS, Walgreens, that type of store, he added as he showed us some of the items recovered.

In the past few years, we've seen other cases of people shoplifting large quantities of items off the shelves. They are called "Boosters."

EXCLUSIVE: Fencing operation video shows what happens after car break-ins
EMBED More News Videos

We're getting a firsthand look at a fencing operation for stolen goods, showing what happens after all car break-ins we've seen across the Bay Area.



In this particular operation, investigators told us the suspect, who is called a "fence" would meet with the "boosters" in the mid-market neighborhood and Mission District.

"They're there meeting with him and off loading them to him as quickly as they can. No one wants to hold on to these stolen items very long," said Lt. Ryan.

The items were then sold online.
"In particular he seemed to like eBay, and sold them on eBay and then shipping all these things to customers that are buying it throughout the United States," he said.

Police arrested 38 year-old Sergio Manuel Puga-Tenorio of San Francisco at home. He was living in a rented single room in the St. Mary's neighborhood not far from Glen Park.

"Going inside, into the bedroom, those items were way more organized than they are right now. He had it set up like it was a storage for the back of a drug store," said Lt. Ryan.

RELATED: Man charged with running international car-burglary ring out of SF boba shop, DA says

It was through the retailers that police were able to track him down. "He was very, I would say, open about what he does," he added.

Lt. Ryan believes taking out the so-called "fences" would be instrumental in reducing the number of retail thefts in the city.

"So for us, our job is to go after the fences. Take away the demand and that's who we need to go after, that's the one person that is constantly dealing with everybody," said Lt. Ryan.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscotheftbuilding a better bay areawalgreenscvssfpdretailpoliceinvestigation
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Here's what it takes to survive SF's Tenderloin
Ivana Trump dies at 73
Crews consider flooding Pittsburg marsh to extinguish smoky fire
Controversy at pop-up monkeypox vaccine clinic in Berkeley
Monterey Co. shark attack survivor describes chilling encounter
EXCLUSIVE: New SF DA explains how she plans to clean up city
Man charged with rape of girl, 10, who traveled for abortion
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area Highland Park shooting survivor speaks out
Trump tried to call a witness who has not been seen in Jan. 6 hearings
Texas dad, not boy, was driving truck that hit golfers' van, NTSB says
Romance scam making its way to cryptocurrency investments, warns feds
Alex Murdaugh charged with murder in deaths of wife, son
More TOP STORIES News