What to know before you go to this year's San Francisco Pride Parade and Celebration

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The SF Pride Parade returns to San Francisco this Sunday after a two-year hiatus.

The celebration includes appearances and performances by Sherry Cola, Sister Roma, Honey Mahogany, Cheer SF, Mila Jam, HYM, and many others.

Under the theme #LoveWillKeepUsTogether, this year's event will have more than 200 parade contingents and exhibitors, plus more than 20 community-run stages and venues.

The parade starts at Beale Street along Market and ends at Market and 8th Street in the heart of downtown San Francisco.


Click here to expand the map

Events


Trans March

The Trans March 2022 Planning Committee is happy to announce that for 2022, they will be hosting an "in-person" event on Friday, June 24.

The event kicks off at 10:30 a.m. with the Señora Felicia Flames Intergenerational TGNCI Brunch (Youth & Elders Brunch) at Dolores Park.

The march at 6 p.m. starts on Dolores Street and 18th Street.

Go here for details on the 19th annual San Francisco Trans March.

San Francisco Dyke March

The San Francisco Dyke March is excited to march with you at 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 25 at the intersection of Dolores Street and 18th Street in San Francisco. (There will not be a rally in Dolores Park prior to the march this year)

Go here for details on the 30th San Francisco Dyke March.

Click here to take a look at all the other Pride events, celebrations and parties.

Items You Can Bring


  • 18x18 soft bag

  • Face mask

  • Smartphone

  • Stroller

  • Assistance animals

Prohibited Items


Grand Marshals


The 2022 San Francisco Pride Grand Marshals represent a mix of individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender community. With the help of community input, Pride selects these groups and individuals in order to honor the work they have put into furthering the causes of LGBTQ+ people.

San Francisco Pride Community Grand Marshals are local heroes who have contributed greatly to the SF Bay Area LGBTQ+ community or to society at large.

  • African American Art & Culture Complex, Grand Marshal (Public Poll Choice)

  • Melanie DeMore, Grand Marshal (Member's Choice)

  • Vinny Eng, Grand Marshal (Public Poll Choice)

  • Amber Gray, Grand Marshal (Board Choice)

  • Andrea Horne, Lifetime Achievement Grand Marshal (Board Choice)

  • Socorro "Cori" Moreland, Grand Marshal (Member's Choice)

  • Mellanique Robicheaux AKA Black, Grand Marshal (Board Choice)

Transportation to the Parade


The easiest way to get to the parade is via the Muni Metro Subway. If you're marching in the parade, Embarcadero Station is nearest to the formation areas. If you're going to watch, Civic Center, Powell and Montgomery stations are all along the parade route.

Muni will be providing extra metro service on the K Ingleside/T Third, L Taraval and M Ocean View to serve the large crowds; each of these lines will have two-car trains.

The 30/45 SoMa Shuttle will also operate in a loop between the Caltrain Station and Mission Street until the parade is over.

Click here here for full details on street closures and Muni reroutes.

Tickets


Sunday's San Francisco Pride Parade and Celebration are free and open to all ages.

Safety


SF Pride intends to follow current COVID-19 guidelines.

SF Pride intends to follow current COVID-19 guidelines.

