What to know before you go to this year's San Francisco Pride Parade and Celebration

Watch ABC7's exclusive live coverage on TV and streaming online starting at 10:30 a.m. as the parade kicks off with Reggie Aqui, Drew Tuma, Liz Kreutz, Jobina Fortson, Julian Glover, and the rest of the ABC7 team.
Download the ABC7 Bay Area App to watch on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple and Android TV.
The celebration includes appearances and performances by Sherry Cola, Sister Roma, Honey Mahogany, Cheer SF, Mila Jam, HYM, and many others.
Under the theme #LoveWillKeepUsTogether, this year's event will have more than 200 parade contingents and exhibitors, plus more than 20 community-run stages and venues.
The parade starts at Beale Street along Market and ends at Market and 8th Street in the heart of downtown San Francisco.
Click here to expand the map
Events
Trans March
The Trans March 2022 Planning Committee is happy to announce that for 2022, they will be hosting an "in-person" event on Friday, June 24.
The event kicks off at 10:30 a.m. with the Señora Felicia Flames Intergenerational TGNCI Brunch (Youth & Elders Brunch) at Dolores Park.
The march at 6 p.m. starts on Dolores Street and 18th Street.
Go here for details on the 19th annual San Francisco Trans March.
San Francisco Dyke March
The San Francisco Dyke March is excited to march with you at 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 25 at the intersection of Dolores Street and 18th Street in San Francisco. (There will not be a rally in Dolores Park prior to the march this year)
Go here for details on the 30th San Francisco Dyke March.
Click here to take a look at all the other Pride events, celebrations and parties.
Items You Can Bring
- 18x18 soft bag
- Face mask
- Smartphone
- Stroller
- Assistance animals
Prohibited Items
- Smoking
- Alcohol
- Fireworks
- Weapons
- Coolers
- Radio/speakers
- Bags over 18x18
- Pepper spray
Prohibited items will be confiscated and thrown away
Grand Marshals
The 2022 San Francisco Pride Grand Marshals represent a mix of individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender community. With the help of community input, Pride selects these groups and individuals in order to honor the work they have put into furthering the causes of LGBTQ+ people.
San Francisco Pride Community Grand Marshals are local heroes who have contributed greatly to the SF Bay Area LGBTQ+ community or to society at large.
- African American Art & Culture Complex, Grand Marshal (Public Poll Choice)
- Melanie DeMore, Grand Marshal (Member's Choice)
- Vinny Eng, Grand Marshal (Public Poll Choice)
- Amber Gray, Grand Marshal (Board Choice)
- Andrea Horne, Lifetime Achievement Grand Marshal (Board Choice)
- Socorro "Cori" Moreland, Grand Marshal (Member's Choice)
- Mellanique Robicheaux AKA Black, Grand Marshal (Board Choice)
Transportation to the Parade
The easiest way to get to the parade is via the Muni Metro Subway. If you're marching in the parade, Embarcadero Station is nearest to the formation areas. If you're going to watch, Civic Center, Powell and Montgomery stations are all along the parade route.
Muni will be providing extra metro service on the K Ingleside/T Third, L Taraval and M Ocean View to serve the large crowds; each of these lines will have two-car trains.
The 30/45 SoMa Shuttle will also operate in a loop between the Caltrain Station and Mission Street until the parade is over.
Click here here for full details on street closures and Muni reroutes.
Tickets
Sunday's San Francisco Pride Parade and Celebration are free and open to all ages.
Safety
SF Pride intends to follow current COVID-19 guidelines.
Check out abc7news.com/pride for stories about the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies, and share your Pride on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging your photos or videos #abc7now and we may show them online or on TV. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit & distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Pride Month 2022: What do LGBTQ and LGBTQIA+ mean?
- Pride Portraits: The largest LGBTQIA+ visibility campaign
- Local resources for LGBTQ+ issues
- SF's famous pink triangle lights up in ceremony to celebrate Pride Month
- 'Our America: Who I'm Meant to Be' | Full episode
- The love story behind Third Culture Bakery's chosen family
- 'Love is love:' Thousands show up for LA Pride Parade's big return
- Stonewall visitor center will be dedicated to LGBTQ history
- Grand Marshal of NYC's Pride March is fierce advocate for transgender athletes
- New York City apparel company co-owners and partners celebrate Pride
- Biden signs executive order to combat anti-LGBTQ legislation
- 'Jeopardy!' champ Amy Schneider reflects on White House visit, why representation matters
- 1st non-binary SF Bay to Breakers winner won more than just the race
- College trustee could be among 1st LGBTQIA+ Muslims to win elected office in CA
- Nonbinary martial artist practices self-expression through Kung Fu, gender identity
- LGBTQ+ and gay bars declining in number, study shows
- Black, gay faith leaders find common ground in experiences of racism, homophobia
- Meet Fresno Fire's 1st female chief on journey as lesbian, mom, wife
- Gay New York City comedian Rich Kiamco shares struggles on stage
- White House 'laser-focused' on fighting back against the onslaught of anti-LGBTQ legislation
- School mental health resources essential in decreasing high risk of suicide among LGBTQ+ youth
- LGBTQ+ Youth Health Town Hall: Experts answer your questions
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live