Activists rally in SF over access to abortion pills ahead of Supreme Court case

There was a San Francisco rally to protect access to abortion pills ahead of a Supreme Court case on Mifepristone, used for most abortions.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There were calls from the front of the San Francisco Federal Building during a rally Sunday to protect access to abortion pills.

The Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments Tuesday on a drug called Mifepristone, used for the majority of abortions nationwide.

"And what we're concerned about is that given the Supreme Court's past record, anything is possible," said Nancy Kato with the National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice said.

Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v FDA is the Court's first case involving abortion since they overturned Roe V. Wade in 2022.

The justices will consider rolling back the Food and Drug Administration's approval for the drug to be dispensed by mail, and for nurses to prescribe it, as well as allowing women to take it 10 weeks into pregnancy.

"The lower court of appeals essentially rescinded some power in earlier regulations of the food and drug administration - and the petitioners, the Biden Administration, the FDA and others are arguing that is unconstitutional," said Margaret Russell, a constitutional law expert at Santa Clara University.

Russell says the ruling could have a much farther reach than this one drug.

"It has impact not just on this particular medication but potentially on the power of the Food and Drug Administration in other areas that would be of benefit to the health of women and everyone," she said.

She also says a big part of this case will be whether it should have even been filed.

"The key issues that the US Supreme court is looking at are first of all whether or not the alliance of anti-abortion doctors actually has standing," she said. "Are they even injured by the operation of the circulation of this medication in a way that would allow them to bring a suit."

Activists at the rally Sunday were encouraging people to take a stand.

"You can make a difference we're in a period where people are standing up and being counted - and every person who does that now, you can make a difference," said Kato.

