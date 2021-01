Bay Area reopening plans: Here's what can change in every county now that stay-at-home orders are lifted

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday morning that California was lifting its shelter-in-place order immediately and returning to the four-tier model for reopening . That means outdoor dining, nail salons, hair salons, barbershops and more can reopen immediately.But just because something can reopen doesn't mean it will -- especially in the Bay Area, where some counties have moved slower than the state's reopening timeline in the past.We asked every Bay Area county if and when they'd be moving into the purple tier and what that means for reopening. See the map below for what that means sector by sector.Alameda County is moving forward with all the reopenings allowed in the purple tier. They are also allowing for small, outdoor gatherings with members of three or fewer households. Masks and social distancing are required at these gatherings.Contra Costa County is moving forward with all the reopenings allowed in the purple tier. Outdoor social gatherings of fewer than 25 people from three or fewer households are also now allowed.Marin County is also returning to purple-tier guidelines and following the state's rules on what can reopen. See what that means industry by industry in the embedded map above.Napa County is also returning to purple-tier guidelines and following the state's rules on what can reopen. See what that means industry by industry in the embedded map above.San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced the city would be moving into the purple tier, including outdoor dining and salon reopening, starting Thursday, Jan. 28. Gatherings also have new rules: "Members of up to 3 households with a maximum of 12 people total may gather outdoors if social distance can be maintained and no food or drink is being consumed. If food or drink is being consumed, only members from two households of up to 6 people total is allowed."San Mateo County is also returning to purple-tier guidelines and following the state's rules on what can reopen. See what that means industry by industry in the embedded map above.Santa Clara County is allowing for all purple tier reopenings to take place, but is keeping its mandatory travel quarantine in place. That rule requires anyone traveling into the county from more than 150 miles away to self-quarantine for 10 days.Solano County is also returning to purple-tier guidelines and following the state's rules on what can reopen. See what that means industry by industry in the embedded map above.Sonoma County is also returning to purple-tier guidelines and following the state's rules on what can reopen. See what that means industry by industry in the embedded map above.