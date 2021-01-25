Bay Area reopening plans: Here's what can change in every county now that stay-at-home orders are lifted

But just because something can reopen doesn't mean it will -- especially in the Bay Area, where some counties have moved slower than the state's reopening timeline in the past.
REOPENING TIERS EXPLAINED: Map shows which counties can, can't reopen under stay-at-home order, reopening tiers
We asked every Bay Area county if and when they'd be moving into the purple tier and what that means for reopening. See the map below for what that means sector by sector.
Having trouble seeing the map above? For a better experience, click here to view the story in a new window
Alameda County
Alameda County is moving forward with all the reopenings allowed in the purple tier. They are also allowing for small, outdoor gatherings with members of three or fewer households. Masks and social distancing are required at these gatherings.
Contra Costa County
Contra Costa County is moving forward with all the reopenings allowed in the purple tier. Outdoor social gatherings of fewer than 25 people from three or fewer households are also now allowed.
Marin County
Marin County is also returning to purple-tier guidelines and following the state's rules on what can reopen. See what that means industry by industry in the embedded map above.
Napa County
Napa County is also returning to purple-tier guidelines and following the state's rules on what can reopen. See what that means industry by industry in the embedded map above.
San Francisco County
San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced the city would be moving into the purple tier, including outdoor dining and salon reopening, starting Thursday, Jan. 28. Gatherings also have new rules: "Members of up to 3 households with a maximum of 12 people total may gather outdoors if social distance can be maintained and no food or drink is being consumed. If food or drink is being consumed, only members from two households of up to 6 people total is allowed."
San Mateo County
San Mateo County is also returning to purple-tier guidelines and following the state's rules on what can reopen. See what that means industry by industry in the embedded map above.
Santa Clara County
Santa Clara County is allowing for all purple tier reopenings to take place, but is keeping its mandatory travel quarantine in place. That rule requires anyone traveling into the county from more than 150 miles away to self-quarantine for 10 days.
Solano County
Solano County is also returning to purple-tier guidelines and following the state's rules on what can reopen. See what that means industry by industry in the embedded map above.
Sonoma County
Sonoma County is also returning to purple-tier guidelines and following the state's rules on what can reopen. See what that means industry by industry in the embedded map above.
