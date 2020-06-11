SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Crews are working to rescue "multiple victims" from the waters off San Francisco's Ocean Beach.
San Francisco fire officials say at least two rescue units were sent to Vicente Street and the Great Highway around 2 p.m.
RELATED: 2 rescued, 1 boy missing in waters off Ocean Beach
At this time it's unclear how many people have been rescued and the extent of their injuries.
Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Crews working to rescue multiple people in waters off San Francisco's Ocean Beach, officials say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News