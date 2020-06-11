Crews working to rescue multiple people in waters off San Francisco's Ocean Beach, officials say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Crews are working to rescue "multiple victims" from the waters off San Francisco's Ocean Beach.

San Francisco fire officials say at least two rescue units were sent to Vicente Street and the Great Highway around 2 p.m.

At this time it's unclear how many people have been rescued and the extent of their injuries.

