SF resident asked neighbors to join petition for 'no turn on red' to prevent pedestrian fatalities

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A San Francisco resident is asking her neighbors to join her to make her street safer.On Thursday a driver was inches away from hitting Lower Nob Hill resident Chandini Davis and her dog."Inches from hitting me and he was going quite fast and when I informed him that he was about to hit me he had some choice words for me," said Davis.Davis posted her experience on her NextDoor App and asked her neighbors to email their supervisor. In less than 24 hours many of her neighbors said they wanted the same change."To get more enforcement and eventually hopefully to get a no turn on red sign on here," said Davis.Supervisor Aaron Peskin confirmed to ABC7 News that he did received Davis email and is reviewing her request.During the hour that we were on Hyde and Pine Street we saw at least five cars making a right or left turn just inches away from pedestrians. That's what Davis hopes to stop.Last year, 58 year Teresita Collins was killed at an intersection a block away."Cars are not yielding to pedestrians," said Davis.San Francisco's Vision Zero confirms a total of 14 pedestrian fatalities this year. Davis hopes her petition can save lives.