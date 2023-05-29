2 adults, 2 kids rescued after kayaks overturn in SF Bay, firefighters say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- SFFD says at least four people required rescue Monday following reports of overturned kayaks in the bay just off Hunters Point.

SFFD water rescue teams and the Coast Guard were on the scene.

Police and fire rescued two adults and two children after their two kayaks capsized.

Two of the four victims are being taken to a local hospital for hypothermia, and all four are expected to be OK.

People are asked to avoid the area.

