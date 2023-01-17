Suspect steals ambulance in SF, abandons it in Oakland after pursuit, officials say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An ambulance belonging to the San Francisco Fire Department was stolen Monday evening and then later found abandoned in Oakland, officials said.

Fire officials say the ambulance was stolen at around 6:42 p.m. in the area of 47th and Irving, as paramedics were in the process of bringing a patient to it.

The video in the media player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 News Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

Multiple law enforcement agencies including the California Highway Patrol located the stolen ambulance using its GPS. SFFD says CHP officers pursued the ambulance through San Mateo and Alameda counties before the ambulance exited onto city streets in Oakland. Fire officials say CHP units discontinued their pursuit "out of an abundance of caution," due to the driver's "disregard for other vehicles and pedestrians on city streets."

MORE: Suspect steals ambulance in San Francisco, tries to run down 2 paramedics, authorities say

A short time later, CHP officers found the ambulance abandoned and parked on a nearby street. The investigation into the identity of the suspect is ongoing.

The patient the crew was attending to was not harmed and was transported to a local hospital for their original emergency. The crew was also not harmed, according to SFFD.

"The unprovoked act is alarming and endangered not only this patient and the crews but also countless emergencies that this crew won't be able to respond to now," SFFD said.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back later for updates.