LIVE: Firefighter dies after training incident, SFFD officials say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6847121" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> San Francisco firefighter Jason Cortez was identified as the firefighter who died after a training incident on Wednesday morning, SFFD officials say.

A San Francisco Firefighter died during a training incident today. Firefighters and law enforcement are lined up, saluting, at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital right now. pic.twitter.com/yJrpxpRBqY — Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) October 7, 2020

A sad day in San Francisco as Firefighter/Paramedic Jason Cortez has died after an accident at a training facility. Cortez leaves behind a wife and two kids. 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/JJyv09JlVr @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/VIWx4rh2I6 — J.R. Stone (@jrstonelive) October 7, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A firefighter has died after a training incident on Wednesday morning, San Francisco Fire Department officials said.The accident happened at the SFFD station at 19th and Folsom Street around 10 a.m., SFFD Lt. Jonathan Baxter said. The firefighter was transferred to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital where he died before 11 a.m.Lt. Baxter identified the victim as 42-year-old Jason Cortez.Cortez was a firefighter paramedic, advocate for public safety, father, husband and a son of a retired SF firefighter.San Francisco fire officials are preparing for a procession from the hospital to the medical examiner's office.SFFD officials are expected to hold another news conference later this afternoon.