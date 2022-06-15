SFO sees near pre-pandemic travel crowds this summer; warns travelers to arrive early

"It is great to see, but this these lines are long," said Anthony Martin, who is traveling from North Carolina. "I am glad everybody is traveling again. With COVID and everything, we are back. But now we need to catch up."
SFO says they are trying to hire more workers to fill positions at TSA lines. While they work on that, they say passengers needs to give themselves at least two hours to get through security before their flight takes off.
"It is crowded, we are seeing a lot of families," said Neil Moval, who is traveling from New Zealand. "When we picked up the flight in Sydney and a much bigger plane to get across the pacific, there we are a lot of families going to see people."
The Movals are traveling for the first time since 2019. From what they said, many families are doing the same. Allowing extra time to get through security is the safest way to board a flight on time.
"My flight leaves at 12:50," Martin said. "I am happy I came here three hours early."
