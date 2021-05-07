Police investigating after SF police shot burglary suspect near Oracle Park

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Authorities are investigating after a San Francisco police officer shot a burglary suspect near Oracle Park on Friday afternoon.It happened on Varney Place near the intersection of Brannan and 3rd streets around 12:48p.m.The officer was not hurt.Police said in a press briefing that officers not in uniform were investigating an auto burglary when the shooting occurred.Two other suspects in the car drove off.Investigators have not said what provoked the shooting.