Police investigating after SF police shot burglary suspect near Oracle Park

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Shooting near Oracle Park shuts down streets in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Authorities are investigating after a San Francisco police officer shot a burglary suspect near Oracle Park on Friday afternoon.

It happened on Varney Place near the intersection of Brannan and 3rd streets around 12:48p.m.

The officer was not hurt.

Police said in a press briefing that officers not in uniform were investigating an auto burglary when the shooting occurred.

Two other suspects in the car drove off.

Investigators have not said what provoked the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscopolice shootingsfpdpolice
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
Show More
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News