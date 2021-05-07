Police investigating after SF police shot burglary suspect near Oracle Park

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Authorities are investigating after a San Francisco police officer shot a burglary suspect near Oracle Park on Friday afternoon.
It happened on Varney Place near the intersection of Brannan and 3rd streets around 12:48p.m.
The officer was not hurt.
Police said in a press briefing that officers not in uniform were investigating an auto burglary when the shooting occurred.
Two other suspects in the car drove off.
Investigators have not said what provoked the shooting.
