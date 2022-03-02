SFUSD votes to cut more than 200 positions due to budget shortfall

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Unified School Board has voted to eliminate up to 264 positions in the district. A number of people originally called into the virtual meeting saying that they didn't believe the two recalled school board members should vote to begin with. A third school board member, who was recalled, has already stepped down."Collins and Lopez should remove themselves from the vote," said one person during public comment."Miss Collins and Miss Lopez you were voted out," said another person."With all due respect, I know you have a hard job but I do not think you should be voting," said someone else.Both recalled board members, Alison Collins and Gabriela Lopez, did end up voting. The 264 positions cut could include up to 151 instructors. It does not include up to 47 paraeducators. The board voted against eliminating those positions. This is because the district has lost 3,500 students since the pandemic started. Pension and health care costs for employees have also increased. Students voiced their thoughts about some of the proposed cuts. Here's what they had to say."These classes are what make school interesting and fun and you're taking that away from us you should care about what we students value," said one student."These newer teachers who are on the chopping block are mostly the ones who care about the students who want to see us grow as students and people," said another student."Please think twice about your decision, please don't lay off these amazing teachers. You'll be losing some great teachers. One is Mr. Cho and I wouldn't be where I am now if it wasn't for him," said a separate student caller.Just because the positions were eliminated, it doesn't necessarily mean that all of them will end up being cut. Some educators could retire, others could leave the district and that would save some of those positions.