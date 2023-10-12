San Francisco Unified workers vote to authorize strike

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Unified School District workers on Thursday voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike.

The United Educators of San Francisco announced the results of the vote by members to give leaders the authorization to call for a strike.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

More than 3,000 members voted, with 97% saying yes to the strike.

The union represents 900 para-educators, food service workers, and custodians.

They want the district to keep up with what the city pays for similar jobs, which they say is up to 25% higher.

The union says its contract expired at the end of June.

This is a developing news story. Stay with ABC7 News for updates.