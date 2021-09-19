Coronavirus California

San Francisco Unified opens COVID vaccination sites at 4 schools

By Ryan Curry
EMBED <>More Videos

SFUSD opens 4 COVID vaccination sites

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Unified School District opened up vaccination sites at certain schools throughout the city. In a partnership the with city's health department, they plan to vaccinate as many children eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Today was the first day and we had a great turnout day one," said Gino Cifolelli with the health department. "We started at 10:30 a.m. this morning and right when 10:30 struck we had folks right away coming in and getting vaccinated."

The health department says San Francisco has a great vaccination rate for children 12 and older. They say around 90% of eligible children are fully vaccinated. The move to open up these sites is a good sign according to UCSF. With the calendar already on September, doctors say getting vaccinated now can help going into winter.

RELATED: Bay Area counties prepare to vaccinate kids 5-11 years old ahead of Pfizer's expected authorization

"We will still have flus and other respiratory illnesses," said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong with UCSF. "We also don't know what will happen with COVID."

Here is the list of vaccination sites at schools according to SFUSD:

  • Malcom X Academy Elementary School:

    • 350 Harbor Road in the Bayview Tuesdays 3:30 - 6:30 p.m.

  • Balboa High School:

    • 1000 Cayuga Ave in the Excelsior Wednesdays 2:30 - 5:30 p.m.

  • McCoppin Elementary School

    • 651 6th Ave in the Richmond Saturdays 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

  • Sunset Elementary School:


    • 1920 41st Ave in the Sunset Sundays 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

    RELATED: COVID cases in kids reach alarming new heights, with a 240% increase since July, data shows

    Dr. Chin-Hong says getting vaccinated now doesn't just help with other diseases approaching during the winter. He says it also helps those with holiday travel plans.

    "I anticipate this to be a very busy travel season," he said. "People haven't seen their loved ones in 18 or more months. Just remember when you travel the infection travels with you. Getting vaccinated now can certainly help with that."

    VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

    Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

    RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:


    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    health & fitnesssan franciscovaccinesbuilding a better bay areachildrencoronavirus californiacovid 19 vaccinestudentscovid 19
    Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
    Bay Area health officials consider dropping indoor mask mandate
    Coronavirus pandemic: Timeline of major moments
    Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
    A new, California-made at-home COVID test is on the way
    TOP STORIES
    Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
    Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
    5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
    Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
    Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
    WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
    California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
    Show More
    15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
    2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
    Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
    UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
    More than 140,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
    More TOP STORIES News