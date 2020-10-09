'It didn't hurt at all': Santa Rosa man describes bizarre shark attack while swimming in Florida

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- A Santa Rosa man says he's lucky to be alive after being attacked by a shark in Florida.

31-year-old Mark Bowden was bitten in the leg while body surfing in Miami Beach Wednesday.

He says someone on the beach warned him to get out of the water, but he and another swimmer looked around for 15 minutes and only saw big fish.

Moments after getting back in, Bowden says he felt a force, like getting sucker punched in the leg.

He suffered six bites, one of which took off a big chunk of skin, but he was surprisingly cool when recounting the experience.

"Luckily it didn't hurt, it didn't hurt at all," Bowden said.

"You know, I've heard shark teeth are like surgeon's scalpel blades, they're just so sharp. And so, I think it was a mix of that and adrenaline. I didn't feel any pain," he said.

Bowden owns the organic tea shop Tea and Trumpets, based in Santa Rosa.

