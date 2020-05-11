Society

26-year-old surfer killed in Santa Cruz shark attack was passionate about the sport

WATSONVILLE, Calif. -- A 26-year-old man killed in a shark attack off a Santa Cruz County beach was an avid surfer who customized surfboards for a living.

The Santa Cruz County coroner's office identified the victim of Saturday's attack as Ben Kelly.

RELATED: Officials identify 26-year-old surfer killed in shark attack off Santa Cruz coast

Kelly was surfing near Manresa State Beach on the northern end of Monterey Bay Saturday afternoon when he was attacked by a shark of unknown species, California State Parks said in a statement.

The attack happened within 100 yards (91 meters) offshore, and a witness flagged down a lifeguard patrolling the area, authorities told the Santa Cruz Sentinel.

At the time, the beach was closed to visitors to maintain physical-distancing norms during the coronavirus crisis, but swimming and surfing was allowed in the water. As a safety precaution, authorities closed the water 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) north and south of the attack until Thursday.

Signs have been posted warning beachgoers about the attack.

On the website for his business, Ben Kelly Surfboards, Kelly explained that began shaping surfboards as a boy because it gave him a creative outlet and fueled his love for surfing.

"Why do I shape surfboards? Well... it's something I've done since I was a kid. A sort of escape from an overly-productive world to a simpler more creative space! What started as a way to fuel my own surfing passion has now become a way to stoke out my fellow surfers, and that is truly fulfilling to me. It's the way I have found to give back to others," he wrote. "You should feel stoked each time you enter the water and comfortable on your own board,''

ABC7 News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysanta cruzsurfingsharksoceansshark attack
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother's Day 2020 celebrations reimagined amid pandemic
El Sobrante man arrested for allegedly killing his 90-year-old grandma, officials say
Bobcat sighting in Fremont, officials advise residents to be cautious
DOJ investigation into Ahmaud Arbery case requested by Georgia AG
'Disney Family Singalong' returns to ABC tonight
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Sonoma Co. businesses reopen for curbside pickup
Show More
QUIZ: How much do you know about Mother's Day?
Celebrating Mother's Day during a pandemic
San Mateo deputy mayor considers closing streets for outdoor dining
4.5 magnitude quake rattles eastern San Diego County
Can't see mom on Mother's Day? Send her an e-card
More TOP STORIES News