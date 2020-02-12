Business

Shaw's Candy Shop in SF's West Portal neighborhood suddenly closes

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A candy store in San Francisco's West Portal neighborhood is closing after nearly nine decades in business.

Shaw's has a "for rent" sign in the window and almost everything inside the store is gone.

At one point, Shaw's empire included 50 locations and a manufacturing facility in Millbrae, according to Sfist. All the locations are now closed.

Shaw's has been in the West Portal neighborhood since 1931. It was known for a wide variety of gourmet chocolates, popcorn, caramel corn, and cotton candy. The highlight was a Pez dispenser display in the front window, it's gone too.
