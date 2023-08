At least one person was injured in a possible explosion at a Sherwin-Williams facility in Texas early Monday, authorities said.

At least 1 injured in possible explosion at Sherwin-Williams plant in Texas, police say

The victim -- an employee at the paint manufacturing plant -- was treated on the scene in Garland, northeast of Dallas.

The structure was on fire, and multiple roadways in and around the area were closed, according to the Garland Police Department.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.