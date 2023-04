Two people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in East Oakland, police said.

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Two people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in East Oakland, police said.

The shooting occurred just before 4 p.m. in the 2900 block of Brookdale Avenue near Capp Street.

Police are investigating and released no other information.

