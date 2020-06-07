Man shot, killed, woman injured in CHP officer-involved shooting in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A man was shot and killed and a woman was injured Saturday night during an officer-involved shooting in Oakland involving California Highway Patrol officers.According to police, at 10:46 p.m. Saturday, officers were in the 9600 block of Cherry Street in Oakland for a "criminal investigation."Oakland police said a man was fatally shot and a woman was shot and injured.The woman is in stable condition, according to authorities.No officers were injured during incident.Police have not said what led up to the shooting or what prompted the criminal investigation.The shooting is now under investigation by the Oakland Police Department, the Alameda County District Attorney and an investigations team with the CHP.