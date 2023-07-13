  • Watch Now

Police investigating shootout between 2 cars in Oakland

ABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff Image
ByABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff KGO logo
Thursday, July 13, 2023 12:42AM
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are investigating a shootout between two cars in Oakland Wednesday afternoon.

Officers are on the scene at Martin Luther King Jr. Way and 47th Street.

Image shows a car with bullet holes on the windshield.

There's no word yet on whether anyone was hurt, or if police have detained any suspects.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

